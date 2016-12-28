AmericanTown's Heroes: Tiny Hands Makes a Big Difference for Families and Kids

You may have heard about the Basket Brigade as an idea made popular by Anthony Robbins, but basket brigades were common during the Civil War when courageous and compassionate women would board hospital trains to feed the soldiers and minister to their medical needs.



In modern times, basket brigades are when people gather food and necessities to be delivered to their needy neighbors. Most events take place before Thanksgiving, but some organizations like the Tiny Hands Foundation welcome donations, sponsors and volunteers for Christmas baskets as well as other important times of the year.



Tiny Hands was founded by Rod Khleif in 2001 and is proud to have provided tens of thousands of backpacks, Teddy bears and holiday baskets to community children. The backpacks contain school supplies, the Teddy bears are distributed to local police departments to be given to children and the holiday baskets are filled with food and toys.



The Tiny Hands Foundation is a 501c3 charity that works closely with the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota to help local children. You can find out more about their programs or how to sponsor a local family on their website. 100 percent of donations go toward gift baskets and all donations are tax deductible.



Do you know someone or a group of people who band together to bring food, gifts and supplies to neighbors in need? Nominate them for next week’s AmericanTown’s Heroes!