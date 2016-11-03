AmericanTown's Heroes: Homes for Heroes

Moving, along with buying and selling a home can be one of the more stressful life events. Throughout the process there are many details to consider, papers to be gathered, inspections to be conducted. It’s a wonder people don’t give up.

One organization is making it easier for local heroes to get through the home buying process with the help of local real estate agents.

Home for Heroes started shortly after 9/11 by a family with roots in real estate as a way to say thank you and help first responders purchase homes. Their mission is to “provide extraordinary savings to heroes who provide extraordinary service to our nation and its communities every day.”

They do that with a network of more than 2,000 affiliate real estate agents in 49 U.S. states. When they started in 2002 they were helping a handful of local heroes and now nearly 15 years later the organization has helped more than 10,000 heroes.

So, who qualifies as a hero? According to their website, Homes for Heroes helps firefighters, those in law enforcement, the military, including the active duty, reserve and veteran populations, as well as healthcare workers, teachers and EMS personnel. If you think you qualify, contact them to talk it through. They can help with the purchase or sale of a home and they also have a rewards program for participants that gives discounted services for home related purchases.

Do you know someone or an organization that gives back to the community? Nominate them for next week’s AmericanTown’s Heroes.

Photo of founders: Ruth Johnson and family members Kacy Mlenar, Helen Johnson and Mark Micek.