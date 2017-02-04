Fuquay Varina Parks,Recreation And Cultural Resources Department The Town of Fuquay-Varina began developing its parks and recreation system more than thirty years ago with the acquisition of Falcon Park. Since that time, both the town and the park system have grown and changed dramatically. The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Dep... More Info

Fuquay-Varina Area Chamber Of Commerce MissionIt is the mission of the Fuquay-Varina Area Chamber of Commerce to provide leadership, promote quality economic growth and to serve the community in an effort to nurture the quality of life and enhance the prosperity of existing business in the Fuquay-Varina area, whi...

Fuquay Varina Lions Club About Us : The Fuquay Varina Lions Club was chartered in 1941 and currently has 52 members. We are dedicated to raising money to help the blind and hearing impaired. If you are in the Fuquay Varina area and are interested in being of service to others....

Fuquay-Varina Library Mission: Our mission is to promote the love of reading and to foster the pursuit of knowledge for the residents of Wake County. Our staff is available to assist the public in locating information, conducting programs focused on reading and learning, answering specific refere...

Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church About Us : Who is Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church? We are a local Southern Baptist Church in the wonderful community of Fuquay-Varina just south of Raleigh, NC. We are committed to presenting God's Son, Jesus Christ, to the whole world beginning here in our own community.

Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church About Us : If you are looking for a church home, we would like to extend a special invitation to you to join us at Hilltop. There's a special place here just for you. A Place For Friendship.... Nothing quite compares to the joy of Christian friendship. That's why we m...

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church About Us : Separation And Organization : Although it has been suggested that we may have had a beginning as early as 1856, the formal ante-bellum existence and history of New Providence began in 1860 by 28 salves, of whom, 23 were Rowland slaves. These slaves were mem...

Ashley's Art Gallery We are a fine art Art Gallery with over 4,000 sq. ft. of display area. Normally we exhibit over 50 very fine original paintings and over 80 giclee canvas limited editions. We have new art from local artists and the world class artists of the Greenwich Workshop. We also have...

Main Street Dance About Us: Since Main Street Dance opened it's doors over a decade ago, we have been teaching the wonderful art of dance using proper technique coupled with fun, creative choreography. We have a philosophy about dance that has allowed us to grow from a tiny one room studio w...

GFWC Fuquay-Varina Junior Woman's Club The GFWC Fuquay-Varina Junior Woman's Club is an organization whose members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. The club is an affiliate organization of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), which has been involved in volunteer service...

Christian Light Church Our Purpose: We exist to Proclaim the excellencies of God through Jesus Christ by the enablement of the Holy Spirit for the joy of all peoples that God may be glorified. Our Mission: To do whatever we can by God's means, in reliance on God's power to d...

Abiding Presence Lutheran Church Abiding Presence Lutheran Church is a vibrant and growing congregation in southern Wake County. Organized as a new mission church in October 1992, we've recently added a Fellowship Hall and new Sanctuary to our facilities. Please join us in worship to experience God workin...

Fuquay-Varina Downtown Non-profit organization dedicated to the development and preservation of the historic business and residential districts in the downtown areas of Fuquay-Varina, NC. Well, the simple answer is … Fuquay-Varina Downtown "Grows Community"."Community" is many things. It is the ...

Fuquay-Varina Museums The Museums of Fuquay-Varina is a complex of three museums housing artifacts from Fuquay Springs, Varina, and the combined towns, Fuquay-Varina.

Fuquay-Varina Woman's Club Women's volunteer service organization actively promoting civic, cultural, educational, social and spiritual betterment within the community of Fuquay-Varina.

FuquayConsolidated Alumni Association The FCAA was organized 25 years ago. FCAA embrace it's motto:"Scholarship and Service too: Success Our Destiny". Providing scholarships to FV eligible students and surrounding communities. We help and support our community.

Stars Theater and Arts Center Stars Theater and Arts Center is a community based Performing Arts Center that offers a variety of creative activities including classes, summer and track-out camps, and performance opportunities for kids and adults.

Crooked Creek Golf Club Crooked Creek Golf Club features an 18-hole, par 71 championship golf course. The front nine features a challenging, risk-reward setup. The back nine offer stunning elevation changes and carries.