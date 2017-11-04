The Downtown Chili Cook-Off started in 2003 and continues to grow in popularity both with contestants and tasters. Individuals, businesses, and non-profit groups show off their cooking skills and compete to see who has the best tasting chili in Fuquay-Varina. All awards are voted on by the public. The event runs from 11 am - 4 pm.



$10 for a Tasting Ticket to taste all entries and cast your vote for People’s



