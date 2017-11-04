Fuquay Varina Clubs and Organizations Events Add An Event
15th Annual Downtown Chili Cook-Off
- Date: November 4, 2017
- Time: 11:00am to 4:00pm
Location:Depot StreetFuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Cost: $10
The Downtown Chili Cook-Off started in 2003 and continues to grow in popularity both with contestants and tasters. Individuals, businesses, and non-profit groups show off their cooking skills and compete to see who has the best tasting chili in Fuquay-Varina. All awards are voted on by the public. The event runs from 11 am - 4 pm.
Prize money and bragging rights for who has the best tasting chili. Attendees can purchase a “tasting ticket” and then they vote to determine the People’s Choice winner.
More than 20 individuals, businesses, and non-profit groups show off their cooking skills and compete for prize money and bragging rights for who has the best tasting chili.
Attendees vote to determine the People’s Choice winner. A panel of Judges determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners through a blind-tasting.