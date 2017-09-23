Fuquay Varina, NC » Fuquay Varina Events » Arts and Entertainment » BBQ, Blues & Brews

BBQ, Blues & Brews

  • Date: September 23, 2017
  • Time: 2:00pm
  • Venue:
    Address:
    405 E. Broad Street
    Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
  • Cost: $10.00 p.p. / 10 tastings $3 non-taster

This is a fundraising event for Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association (FVDA) and features all the things people LOVE about North Carolina…BBQ, Blues, Bluegrass Music and Craft Beer!! Guests are encouraged to visit all contestants to sample delicious BBQ, savor a great & unique selection of craft beers and enjoy a variety of blues and bluegrass music provided by our event partners.  

Event is from 2 - 7 PM


$10.00 per person for 10 tastings ~ $3.00 Non Tasters

