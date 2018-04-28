Fuquay Varina Arts and Entertainment Events Add An Event
Children + STEM + Fun = STEM Adventures
- Date: April 28, 2018
- Time: 10:00am to 12:00pm
-
Address:610 Lakestone Commons AvenueFuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Cost: Free
Website: Click to visit the site
Come join us with your kids for STEM Adventures on Saturday, April 28 at 10am! This free community event invites children and their parents to Kiddie Academy to explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through age-appropriate and fun activities. This event is FREE and open to everyone — bring a friend or two. No skills required. Please RSVP on the Event Website to reserve your spot.
Family