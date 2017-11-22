Fuquay Varina Sports and Recreation Events Add An Event
Emanuel Syndrome Day Virtual 5k
- Date: November 22, 2017
- Time: 8:00am
Location:7108 Partinwood DriveFuquay Varina, NC 27526
Website: Click to visit the site
Emanuel Syndrome Day is November 22nd. Emanuel Syndrome is a duplication of the 11th and 22nd chromosomes. Children all over the world are affected. Since we cannot be together on Emanuel Syndrome Day, we have decided to do something together in the virtual world. Please sign up and donate on the website and then run or walk in your own neighborhood.
Click Here For Registration