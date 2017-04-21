En Plein Air paint-off is an exciting OUTDOOR event that takes place over two days. It is sponsored by Fuquay-Varina Downtown as a way to support artists in our area and bring public art to our streets.

A contest of skills will challenge each artist to create an original painting of Fuquay-Varina Downtown’s historic landscape. Artists will paint from noon until 4 PM on April 21st.

A public auction will be held on April 22nd at 6:00 PM for the original masterpieces depicting landscapes of historic Fuquay-Varina. This is the chance for art lovers and F-V fans to take home one of these treasures in what we feel will become a collection that will be revered for many generations to come. Rain date is April 28-29.

This event takes place throughout Downtown Fuquay and Varina districts. Maps will be available online at The Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association website.