The volunteers of Project Uplift USA invite you to join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Welcome to the home of the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry. The volunteer organizers of Project Uplift USA hope you'll enjoy this year's event as we honor, remember and celebrate together this coming Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to make plans to explore our Host Community - the Town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - throughout the festival weekend!

Schedule of Events

2:00pm - Festival Grounds Open to the Public. Food Vendors and Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

2:00pm - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens - courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce

2:00pm - Fun Zone Opens: Children's Area featuring Games & Rides

3:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

5:00pm - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, Commissioning of Field of Flags

6:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

6:300pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

10:30pm - Festival Grounds Close