The volunteers of Project Uplift USA invite you to join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Welcome to the home of the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry. The volunteer organizers of Project Uplift USA hope you'll enjoy this year's event as we honor, remember and celebrate together this coming Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to make plans to explore our Host Community - the Town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - throughout the festival weekend!

Schedule of Events

6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

​6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

​7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!

8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

10:00am - Non-Denominational Church Service on RE/MAX Stage

10:00am-3:3opm - Statewide American Legion Car Show & Competition (Awards at 3:00pm)

​11:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

11:00am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

11:15am - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

12:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

2:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

5:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs presented by your Central Carolina Chevy Dealers

6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

​10:30pm Festival Grounds Close