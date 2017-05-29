Fuquay Varina Arts and Entertainment Events Add An Event
Freedom Balloon Festival
- Date: May 29, 2017
- Time: 6:00am
Venue: Fleming Loop ParkAddress:503 Fleming Loop RoadFuquay Varina, NC 27526
The volunteers of Project Uplift USA invite you to join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.
Welcome to the home of the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry. The volunteer organizers of Project Uplift USA hope you'll enjoy this year's event as we honor, remember and celebrate together this coming Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to make plans to explore our Host Community - the Town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - throughout the festival weekend!
Schedule of Events
6:00am - Festival Grounds Open
6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights
11:00am - Closing Ceremony and De-Commissioning of Field of Flags
11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemeteries to Decorate Gravesites
12:00pm - Festival Closes
12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2017 Freedom Balloon Fest