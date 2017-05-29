The volunteers of Project Uplift USA invite you to join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Welcome to the home of the 2017 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry. The volunteer organizers of Project Uplift USA hope you'll enjoy this year's event as we honor, remember and celebrate together this coming Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to make plans to explore our Host Community - the Town of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - throughout the festival weekend!

Schedule of Events

6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

11:00am - Closing Ceremony and De-Commissioning of Field of Flags

11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemeteries to Decorate Gravesites

12:00pm - Festival Closes

12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2017 Freedom Balloon Fest