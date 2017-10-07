Fuquay Varina, NC » Fuquay Varina Events » Arts and Entertainment » Fuquay-Varina Downtown Chili Cook-Off NEW DATE!

Fuquay Varina Arts and Entertainment Events Add An Event

Arts and Entertainment

Fuquay-Varina Downtown Chili Cook-Off NEW DATE!

  • Date: October 7, 2017
  • Time: 11:00am
  • Venue:
    Address:
    Main Street at Depot Street
    Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
  • Cost: $10.00 for tasting tickets

 

The Downtown Chili Cook-Off started in 2003 and continues to grow in popularity both with contestants and tasters. Individuals, businesses, and non-profit groups show off their cooking skills and compete to see who has the best tasting chili in Fuquay-Varina. All awards are voted on by the public. Originally scheduled in Nov., we’ve changed the date to partner with the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina event this year.

Prize money and bragging rights for who has the best tasting chili. Attendees can purchase a “tasting ticket” and then they vote to determine the People’s Choice winner. A panel of Judges determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners through a blind-tasting.

This event will take place in Downtown Fuquay on Vance Street (by Mason Jar)

$10 for a Tasting Ticket to taste all entries and cast your vote for People’s Choice!

20 million people rely on AmericanTowns each year to find & share local information