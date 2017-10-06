Fuquay Varina Health and Fitness Events Add An Event
One Day Health Screening
- Date: October 6, 2017
- Time: All Day
Venue: Trinity Episcopal ChurchAddress:1128 S Main StFuquay Varina, NC 27526
Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading provider of preventive health screenings on 10/06/17 The screenings offer a 5 test package to thoroughly check you for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. The combination of these test help detect problems –before you have symptoms and while your doctor can still take action .. so you can keep doing the things you love.
Screening packages start at $149. Single tests cost around $70.
For more information regarding the screenings or to schedule an appointment, call 1-888-653-6450. Or you can register on line at www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle. Pre-registration is required. You can also register by texting the word circle to 797979.