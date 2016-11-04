Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival 2016

Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival. A dash more festive... live entertainment, craft beer, food, the downtown chili-cook-off, art vendors, the Bengal Tigers auction, free kids zone and YOU!



Entertainment Schedule



Beer Garden Performance Area



Enjoy musical acts in our craft beverage area featuring local breweries and boutique wines!



11:00 am-12:30 pm : Magic Pipers

"An absolute blast!" - Come see why the Magic Pipers Band has become one of North Carolina's favorite cover bands! - Magic Piper is an energetic 3 piece band that plays hits from 70s, 80s, 90s and today.



1:00 pm-4:00 pm : Crush

Crush is one of the best bands in the southeast and Fuquay-Varina has jammed with them at the FM2FV concert series! - Come out enjoy a local craft beer and listen to great music from Crush.



Enjoy local craft beer and wine

- Adam's Vineyard

- Aviator Brewery

- Draft Line Brewing

- Fainting Goat

Also: - Fuquay-Varina's own Anna Pizzeria



2:00 pm - Bengal Tiger Auction

Fuquay-Varina Downtown Revitalization will host the Bengal Tigers auction at the Main Stage at 2 pm! - Review auction information and plan to take home a tiger!



BMX Bike Show



Be amazed by the King BMX Show featuring high flying aerial stunts in three free style motocross shows.



Started by former X-Games flatland rider Keith King, the King BMX Stunt Show has performed all around the country at major events including NASCAR races, NBA halftime shows and the Caniac Carnival. - King brings together the best BMX stunt riders in the nation to perform unbelievable tricks on flatland, as well as ramp jumping.



Time: 11:00 am, 12:45 pm, and 2:45 pm



Location: Near Fidelity Bank



Main Street Stage



Find a variety of acts including music, a magician and a story teller at the - Main Street Stage.



11 am and - 1 pm : Michael Creech, Magician

Magical entertainment with a twist of comedy! - Michael Creech delivers breathe taking magic in a fun, smart way. - Kids and adults love Michael Creech. - Prepare to be amazed and amused!



12:15 pm and 1:30 pm : Trish Miller, Storyteller and Singer

Children’s songwriter and performer, Trish Miller, delights young and old alike with music, stories, puppets and a wonderful imagination!



11:30 am and 2:15 pm : David Ferrell, Comedian

Positively funny! - 100% clean comedy! - David delights audiences across America with his high-energy mixture of hilarious stand-up comedy and outrageous impressions.



3:00 pm : James Brown, Saxophone

Born and raised in Fuquay-Varina, James Brown now delights audiences throughout NC with his saxophone playing jazz and upbeat tunes. - Sit back and chill or get up and dance!



Local & Regional Acts



Take in local talent at the festival's community showcase.

11 am - Taylor Leopold

12 pm - McCullers Crossroad

1 pm - Michael Dermott

2 pm - Ariel McIlnay

3 pm - John Damico



Other Events



Artist Village

Join us in the Artist Village, where you can meet and speak with artists, purchase favorite pieces, and even try your hand at a creation all your own. Sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Arts Council.



Kid Zone & Rock Wall

The Kids Zone features free mechanical amusement rides. The rock wall provides a thrilling challenge for older kids.



Chili Cook-off

Taste chili from more than 20 competitors in the Downtown Chili Cook-off and vote for your favorite! Sponsored by Fuquay-Varina Downtown Revitalization Assn.



Classic Car Show

Like classic cars? Come see more than 50 cars on display courtesy of the Fuquay Cruisers Car Club.



Mayor's Walk

Take a leisurely tour of Fuquay-Varina’s historic sites with Mayor John W. Byrne. Free t-shirt for the 1st 50 participants.



Museum Tours

Discover the Fuquay-Varina Museums Complex which houses artifacts from our Town's history. Tours all day long.

Date: November 5, 2016



Time: 10:00am to 4:00pm



Cost: Free



Location: Historic Downtown Fuquay Varina, NC 27526



Click here for more information