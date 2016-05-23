  1. Select a City
2016 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest

Arts and Entertainment

May 23, 2016

From: Freedom Balloon Festival

Freedom Balloon Fest:

There's a lot going on at the 2016 WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest presented by Fidelity Bank...  Of course you'll get to see 35 beautiful hot air balloons take to the skies over Fuquay-Varina.  PLUS - More than 20 hours of live music, military equipment and interactive displays, dozens of your favorite kinds of festival food, 40,000 square feet of amusements geared for the kids, a craft beer and wine garden, and the Merchant, Arts & Crafts Village courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, May 27, 2016

2:00pm - Festival Grounds Open to the Public

3:00pm - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens - courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce

3:00pm - Fun Zone Opens: Vintage Rides

5:00pm - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, Commissioning of Field of Flags

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

10:30pm - Festival Venue Closes

Saturday, May 28, 2016

5:30am - Festival Parking Open & Shuttles Begin Operation

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

10:00am - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

11:00am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

1:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

2:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

3:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

4:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

5:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
10:30pm Festival Venue Closes

Sunday, May 29, 2016

5:30am - Festival Parking Open & Shuttles Begin Operation

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

10:00am - Non-Denominational Church Service on RE/MAX Stage
11:00am - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

11:00am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

1:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

2:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

3:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

4:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

5:00pm - Live Music on RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
10:30pm - Festival Venue Closes

Monday, May 30, 2016 - Memorial Day Observed

5:30am - Festival Parking Open & Shuttles Begin Operation

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

10:30am - Closing Ceremony and De-Commissioning of Field of Flags

11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemetaries to Decorate Gravesites

12:00pm - Festival Closes

12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2017 Freedom Balloon Fest

Fest Date: May 27 - 30, 2016

Location: Fleming Loop Park, 503 Fleming Loop Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC

For More Information Visit - http://www.wralfreedomballoonfest.com/

