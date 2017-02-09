AmericanTown's Heroes: Accountants Help Seniors With Taxes

Business and Professional

If being kind and generous to others makes one happier, than people who volunteer or who give their time to help others must be among the happiest in the world.



Just ask Lynn Boulware, who has been nominated as a Community Volunteer Hometown Hero for her work preparing taxes for seniors and low-income individuals.



Lynn is a volunteer with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who offers her services pro bono to those 50 and older who can't afford to pay to have their taxes done.



You do not have to be an AARP member or become one and there are more than 5,000 local locations across the country where you can go to have your taxes prepared.



If you are a CPA and want to be like Lynn and reap the happiness benefits of tax preparation, you can volunteer at a location near you. They will even help you to sharpen your skills with training and IRS certification. It's a win/win!



Do you know someone who offers their professional services for free to help those in need in your community? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's heroes.

Photo credit: Donna Karch of Karch Photography and Graphic Design.