AmericanTown's Heroes: Brighter Bites Serves the Community with Fresh Produce

Clubs and Organizations

July 22, 2016

While it might be hard to keep up with the latest health advice, adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet could be a step in the right direction. The latest food charts from My Plate encourage a larger mix of fruits, veggies and grains, alongside a protein. This good news can present a challenge because it isn’t always easy to find fresh fruits and vegetables and they can be more pricey, which is why you need to be a savvy shopper, grow your own and take advantage of all the help you can get.



One organization trying to help families add more fruits and vegetables to their diet is called Brighter Bites and they are a nonprofit that supplies fresh produce to families.

