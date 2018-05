Clubs and Organizations

September 4, 2016

Don't just sit there. Do Something! Does that sound familiar? Maybe something your Mom or Dad said when you were spending too much time in the house or in front of the television on a nice day?



DoSomething.org is a unique nonprofit organization that seeks to harness the energy of kids and teens to do any number of things that help people and communities around the world.

