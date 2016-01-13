AmericanTown's Heroes: Doug Babcock Keeps the Community Safe

Business and Professional

January 13, 2016

Keeping a community safe is a big job and it takes more than the work of police, firemen and EMTs. It takes careful planning and coordination, so the public safety can be guarded in times of emergency. It takes people like Doug Babcock who was recently honored as Vermont's Emergency Management Director of the Year.



Babcock has more than 20 years experience in the public safety field and is a full-time certified Vermont police officer, a Vermont Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) and a CPR Instructor. He also served two years in the Coast Guard!



As the current Director of Public Safety at Saint Michael's College, Babcock works to promote a safe and secure campus. In his spare time (and we're not sure when that might be), he lends his brain to the Jeffersonville Vermont Board of Adjustment and his brawn to the Cambridge Rescue Squad.

Babcock enjoys helping people and gets satisfaction from putting his unique mix of skills to work to keep his neighbors safe.



Do you know someone whose work is protecting the public? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Hero.