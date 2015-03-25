AmericanTown's Heroes: Food Banks Help Ease Hunger

Clubs and Organizations

March 25, 2015

March is National Nutrition Month, which is an effort sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics "designed to focus attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits."



Eating "right" and getting regular exercise are two things we can do to help maintain health and wellness, but not everyone knows what makes for a healthy diet and some people can't always afford to make healthy eating choices, which is where food banks come in.

