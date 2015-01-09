AmericanTown's Heroes: Radhika Narain's Org Helps Provide a Childhood for Children

Clubs and Organizations

January 9, 2015

It's a classic pay-it-forward story, only in addition to inspiring a chain reaction of giving it developed into an organization dedicated to touching the lives of the poorest children by delivering food, clothing, shoes, school supplies and other essential items.



The giving started in 2004 when a friend of Radhika Narain's gave her $10 to put to good use and asked her to detail what she did with it for inclusion in a book called "Looking for Goodwill." Radhika took the $10 and when a business trip landed her in India, she didn't have to look far to see how to apply it.

