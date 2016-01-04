AmericanTown's Heroes: Teenager Works to Protect Elephants

Clubs and Organizations

January 4, 2016

When you think of Vermont you might think of maple syrup or snow or evergreen trees, but you probably don't think about elephants. Elephants are native to Africa and Asia and both groups are in crisis. That's because even elephants living in protected environments are hunted illegally for their ivory to the point where they have been placed on the endangered species list.



Many organizations are trying to raise awareness of the plight of the elephant, and one person is having success, getting attention from people of all ages and social strata. Her name is Taegen Yardley and she is a 13-year-old who is one of the main backers of a bill that bans the ivory trade in Vermont. So far the bill (H 297) has past the house and is heading to the Senate.



Taegen created a video that she shared on Facebook called A World With Elephants and it has gotten 39K views since she posted it at the end of February. She is making friends and gathering support everywhere she goes, speaking to kids in schools and grown ups in government. She is calling on anyone and everyone to help and you don't even have to donate just Like or Share the video and help her in her quest to save elephants.



