AmericanTown's Heroes: Teens Take Action Against Tobacco

January 17, 2016

Remember the saying "Give a Hoot; Don't Pollute?" It was made popular by Woodsy Owl to remind us that putting garbage in its place and taking care of the earth is a responsibility we all share. Even little things like cigarette butts can clog up sewers, sicken birds and make our streets and playgrounds look awful.



These kids give a hoot about pollution, and they also want to call attention to a health problem, which is smoking and the damage first and second-hand smoke can do. To make their point they spent hours picking up cigarette butts littering their local playground.



They are part of a group called FACT Teens and they are raising awareness about the harmful effects of smoking. Their group is called the Fact Movement and they are more than 5K strong in the state of Wisconsin. The group was started in 2001 with 300 kids who cared to make a difference in their communities, homes and schools. They say they "don't just talk about change" they plan events and get out into the community walking the talk, even enlisting the help of the state's political leaders. Along the way FACT Teens accumulate points they can use for gear and gifts. It's a win-win-win!



If you're a Wisconsin teen and ready to pitch in, you can join them. But you don't have to live in Wisconsin or be a teenager to start a movement like this. Find a cause you care about and then start talking it up to see if you can get a group together.



