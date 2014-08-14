AmericanTown's Heroes: The American Legion Helps Veterans Connect With Benefits

Clubs and Organizations

August 14, 2014

Just being able to speak with someone about their problems and issues brought satisfaction to some who came to The American Legion's Veteran's Crisis Center (VCCC) week-long event. The VCCC was set up specifically to help Veterans navigate the VA health care system and connect with reps from the VA who can get them started on their claims and set them up with appointments.



The Legion recently launched the new program and although the numbers of Veterans turning out at each location has not been huge, the need of those individuals has been great. At recents events in St. Louis, MO and Fort Collins, CO, the numbers were 178 and 119 respectively.

Read more The American Legion Helps Veterans Connect With Benefits.