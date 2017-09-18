BBQ Blues and Brews Festival 2017

Arts and Entertainment

September 18, 2017

This is a fundraising event for Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association (FVDA) and features some of the things people LOVE about North Carolina…BBQ, Blues Music and Craft Beer!! Guests are encouraged to visit all contestants to sample delicious BBQ, savor a great & unique selection of craft beers and enjoy a variety of blues music provided by our event partners.

Tasting Tickets – Event and Ticket sales will start at 2:00PM.

Tasting Tickets: Allows you to “Taste” 10 BBQ’s samples; (2 oz. samples) of your choice. You can buy as many $10.00 tickets as you think your stomach can take! ðŸ™‚

Vote for your favorite BBQ! People’s Choice Votes from 2-6pm! 6:30pm winners will be announced!

FVDA Information tent and water sales tent are located in the front lot of Stephens.

Ticket Sales Tents are located in the front lot of Stephens.

No REFUNDS! When the BBQ runs out, we are OUT!

Plan Ahead!! Tickets generally sell out EARLY!

Non-alcoholic beverages will be available at beverage tents located in the contest zones.

Bands Schedule – 2:00 – 6:30 PM

2:00pm-4:00pm

4:30pm-6:30pm

General Guidelines:

No dogs are allowed per town ordinance. Please leave them in the comfort & safety of your own home.

Anyone purchasing beer must be 21 years or older and required to show a valid photo ID to each beer provider.

BBQ Cook-Off Winners!

Winners will be announced at 6:30 PM at the Stephens Stage

A panel of 3-5 judges will choose 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners through a blind judging process. Prize money is $1000 / $500 / $300

The People’s Choice winner will be awarded to the Cook Team receiving the most votes during the contest. Voting ends at 6:00pm. The winner receives a Trophy.

Date: September 23, 2017

Time: 2:00pm to 7:00pm

Cost: $10

Location:

Old Stephens Hardware Bldg,

405 Broad St,

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526.

Click Here for more information