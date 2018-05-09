Freedom Balloon Festival 2018

Arts and Entertainment

May 9, 2018

Join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2018 Freedom Balloon Fest in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Here are the highlights of festival activities. Please remember, all times, performances, and programming are approximate and subject to change. Balloon activities are wind/weather dependent. Balloon flying times are not exact due to wind and weather considerations.



Schedule of Events



May 25, 2018



2:00pm - Festival Grounds Open to the Public. Food Vendors and Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

2:00pm - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens - courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce

2:00pm - Fun Zone Opens: Children's Area featuring Games & Rides

3:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

5:00pm - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, Commissioning of Field of Flags performance by Danny Perdieu

6:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

6:300pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

10:00pm - Festival Grounds Close



May 26, 2018



6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!

8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

9:00am - Community Stage Opens in the Heart of the Merchant, Arts & Crafts Village

10:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Displays Open

10:30am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch

11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open

2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

3:30pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension or Fly-in Event

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

8:30-10:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close



May 27, 2018



6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

â€‹6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ridesâ€‹

7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!

8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens

9:00am - Community Stage Opens in the Heart of the Merchant, Arts & Crafts Village

10:00am - Non-Denominational Church Service on RE/MAX Stage

10:00am-3:30pm - Statewide American Legion Car Show & Competition (Awards at 3:00pm)

â€‹11:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open

11:00am - Food Vendors Area Open for Lunch

11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

12:00pm - Craft Beer Open

2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

3:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association

4:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs

6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension or Fly-in.

6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

7:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow

8:30-10:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage

â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close



May 28, 2018 - Memorial Day Events at Fleming Park



6:00am - Festival Grounds Open

6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights

6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

11:00am - Closing Ceremony and DeCommissioning of Field of Flags

11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemeteries to Decorate Gravesites

12:00pm - Festival Closes

12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2019 Freedom Balloon Fest



Date: May 25-28, 2018



Location:

Fleming Loop Park,

503 Fleming Loop Road,

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526.



