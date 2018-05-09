Freedom Balloon Festival 2018

Arts and Entertainment
May 9, 2018From: Freedom Balloon Festival
Join us Memorial Day weekend for the 2018 Freedom Balloon Fest in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Here are the highlights of festival activities. Please remember, all times, performances, and programming are approximate and subject to change. Balloon activities are wind/weather dependent. Balloon flying times are not exact due to wind and weather considerations.
Schedule of Events
May 25, 2018
2:00pm - Festival Grounds Open to the Public. Food Vendors and Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open
2:00pm - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens - courtesy of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce
2:00pm - Fun Zone Opens: Children's Area featuring Games & Rides
3:00pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
5:00pm - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, Commissioning of Field of Flags performance by Danny Perdieu
6:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
6:300pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension
6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides
7:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow
9:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
10:00pm - Festival Grounds Close
May 26, 2018
6:00am - Festival Grounds Open
â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights
6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides
7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!
8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens
9:00am - Community Stage Opens in the Heart of the Merchant, Arts & Crafts Village
10:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Displays Open
10:30am - Food Vendors Are Open for Lunch
11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
12:00pm - Craft Beer & Wine Garden Open
2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association
3:30pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension or Fly-in Event
6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides
7:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow
8:30-10:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close
May 27, 2018
6:00am - Festival Grounds Open
â€‹6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights
â€‹6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ridesâ€‹
7:00am - Breakfast Food Vendors Open - Biscuits, Juice, Coffee & More!
8:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
9:00am - Merchant, Arts & Crafts Vendor Village Opens
9:00am - Community Stage Opens in the Heart of the Merchant, Arts & Crafts Village
10:00am - Non-Denominational Church Service on RE/MAX Stage
10:00am-3:30pm - Statewide American Legion Car Show & Competition (Awards at 3:00pm)
â€‹11:00 - Fun Zone Amusements & Military Displays Open
11:00am - Food Vendors Area Open for Lunch
11:30am - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
12:00pm - Craft Beer Open
2:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
3:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
3:30pm - Pilot Meet & Greet courtesy of members of Carolinas Balloon Association
4:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
5:30pm - Disc Connected K-9 Frisbee Dogs
6:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
6:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Mass Ascension or Fly-in.
6:45pm - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides
7:15pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
8:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
8:30pm - Hot Air Balloon Glow
8:30-10:00pm - Live Music on the RE/MAX Stage
â€‹10:30pm Festival Grounds Close
May 28, 2018 - Memorial Day Events at Fleming Park
6:00am - Festival Grounds Open
6:15am - Hot Air Balloon Competition Flights
6:30am - Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides
11:00am - Closing Ceremony and DeCommissioning of Field of Flags
11:30am - Field of Flags Honor Caravan Departs with Flags for Area Military Cemeteries to Decorate Gravesites
12:00pm - Festival Closes
12:01pm - Planning Begins for 2019 Freedom Balloon Fest
Date: May 25-28, 2018
Location:
Fleming Loop Park,
503 Fleming Loop Road,
Fuquay Varina, NC 27526.
