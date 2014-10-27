Help Voters Get Ready for Election Day

Government and Politics

October 27, 2014

Election Day is quickly approaching and the stakes are very high this season. Millions of voters will participate in important national, state and local elections this year. We hope you're planning to participate in the elections in your town and hope you'll encourage your friends and family of voting age to do the same.

Where will you be on Election Day? If you’ll be away from your polling place due to travel, work, school or other reasons, you’ll need to take advantage of early voting (if offered in your state) or cast an absentee ballot to vote.

Now is the time to learn about early voting options in your state or request an absentee ballot if you or your loved ones won’t be able to vote in person on Election Day.

This Election Day, Tuesday, November 4th, millions of voters will head to the polls and stand up for what matters most to our communities and our lives. These elections are about our jobs, our health, our communities and our future. We all need to weigh in.

The rules and deadlines for early and absentee voting vary depending on where you live, but VOTE411.org has all the information you need to make sure you, as well as your family and friends, are ready. Enter your address at VOTE411.org to build your personalized voting guide that includes up-to-date information you need to cast your ballot.

Election Day is your opportunity to support your community and have a say in our future. Voting allows you to have an impact on critical issues and policies, so if you or a loved one needs to vote early or request an absentee ballot to vote this year, take action today.

Please share this vital election resource with your friends and family so that they, too, are prepared to vote, and join with your neighbors in voting in this election.