PHofNC's 20th Birthday MargaRALEIGHville Celebration to Raise Funds for Military Missions in Action

September 10, 2014

The Parrot Heads of North Carolina, a 501(c)7 organization that supports many local 501c3 charities, is celebrating its 20th MargaRALEIGHville Birthday on September 13, 2014, from 5-10 pm, at Rally Point Sports Grill, Harrison Avenue, Cary, in the Pro Bass Shopping Center.

All proceeds raised through a Silent Auction, basket raffle, and a 50/50 raffle will go to help support Military Missions in Action (MMIA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization (Federal Tax ID number 26-1379308). MMIA has generated more than $2,000,000 in services that have assisted veterans with disabilities and members of our armed forces and their families in both North Carolina and deployed overseas.

The featured entertainment for the evening is Tennessee-based Homemade Wine, the Band, a "fermented, cured, blended and seasoned 150 proof explosion of wild country jam band music" - Southern Rock - that has played from the tip of Key West to the New England area at practically every roadhouse, club, festival and music venue in between. There is no cover charge, and Rally Point Sports Grill will be offering both food and drink specials.

If you are interested in additional information about the details of this event and how you can help us get the word out in support of this very worthy cause, or for additional information about our club or the ways in which we give back to our community, please contact either of the two club officers below. A flyer about our event can be found on our web page, PHofNC 20th Birthday Fundraiser

We look forward to hearing from you soon, and hope to read or hear about this party with a purpose via your medium! Helping in this way, you are, in turn, helping your neighbors.

Thank you ahead of time for all you do to help.



