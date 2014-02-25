Rooftops Newsletter: Connecting the Dots

Clubs and Organizations

February 25, 2014

Ceres Community Project Connects the Dots:Good Food ' Better Health ' Strong Communities

Cathryn Couch, Executive Director

Ceres Community Project

Studies continue to show the importance of a healthy diet for reducing health problems. Yet fewer and fewer young people are growing up eating healthy fresh foods and learning to cook meals at home.The Ceres Community Project is working to build stronger communities by encouraging young people to eat better and providing nutritious meals to adults with poor health. Read more