Clubs and Organizations

June 2, 2016

10.2 million seniors faced the threat of hunger in 2014 in the U.S.

The National Foundation to End Senior Hunger (NFESH) today released a study entitled The State of Senior Hunger in America 2014: An Annual Report, which revealed that 15.8 percent of seniors or 10.2 million individuals age 60 or older in the United States faced the threat of hunger in 2014, the most recent year for which data is available.

Read more...