Rooftops Newsletter: NFESH Announces What A Waste Service Grants

Clubs and Organizations

January 6, 2015

NFESH Announces Request for Applications for What A Waste Service Grants

Thanks to a generous grant from the Walmart Foundation, the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger is pleased to announce a Request for Applications (RFA) for What A Waste Service Grants. The purpose of this RFA is to encourage organizations to work with NFESH to implement the What A Waste program in multiple sites throughout the United States. In order to do so, NFESH will provide grants of services and materials valued at approximately $35,000 to each of a select number of organizations.

Learn more.