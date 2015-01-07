Rooftops Newsletter: Tips from a Food Waste Warrior

Clubs and Organizations

January 7, 2015

TIPS TO WASTE LESS, SAVE MORE.

"Despite a growing awareness of food waste, many home cooks lack the tools to change their habits. This handbook—packed with engaging checklists, simple recipes, practical strategies, and educational infographics—is the ultimate tool for reducing food waste. From a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council come these everyday techniques.

At once a good read and a go-to reference, this handy guide is chock-full of helpful facts and tips, including 20 "use-it-up" recipes and a substantial directory of common foods."

See the book.