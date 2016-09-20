SEMPER K9 Helps Veterans and Shelter Animals

Clubs and Organizations

September 20, 2016

From Shelter to Service is the tagline of SEMPER K9 an organization that makes assistance dogs available to veterans. Their mission is "to enhance the quality of life for wounded, critically-ill and injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families" and they do that by "giving a new leash on life to a rescue dog and a service member."



SEMPER K9 was founded by OEF/OIF combat veteran Marine Corps Dog Trainer and Kennel Master, Christopher Baity.



On the SEMPER K9 website, there are some sad statistics, like how many veterans suffer from combat-related PTSD as well as how many veterans commit suicide each day. At the same time, an animal is euthanized every 11 seconds in the United States and while SEMPER K9 set out to help with the first problem, the benefits of matching man and animal are evident for both groups.



If you are a veteran who would like to apply for a service dog, they will help you through the process. Start by completing the initial application form on their website. If you would like to get involved, there are any number of things you can do! Volunteer, become a coach, donate, support their sponsors or help spread the word!



Do you know someone who is helping veterans find a sense of normalcy at home? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.