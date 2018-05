Real Estate

April 30, 2018

Below is the list of recently sold homes for Norwalk CT. You can review MLS sale prices, home details and public records (including data from the tax assessor's office information) for all of the houses sold recently in Norwalk. Be sure to bookmark this page and visit regularly, as we update the data for sold homes and sale prices as they come in from our real estate partner Zillow.

Looking to buy a home? View the latest real estate listings.

Norwalk's Latest Sold Properties