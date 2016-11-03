Clubs and Organizations

November 3, 2016

Sure, your pooch gets their daily walk(s) but when he's looking up at you with those sad puppy eyes, what he's telling you is that he wants to go to the dog park! Many communities in the area have a dog park now, and for good reason: it gives pooches a richer social and physical experience. Dogs are pack animals, and the local dog park lets them romp and play with their own. They can also get more stimulation, through various obstacles and structures. Trainers will say that "a tired dog is a happy dog."



Find great dog parks in the area and let your pooch get more out of their day