AmericanTown's Heroes: Random Acts of Kindess Offer Warmth

Remember when you were young and you had to wear a hat, gloves and a scarf before you could leave the house to go play in the snow? Your Mom or Dad was smart to make you bundle up. Wearing hats, gloves and scarves protect some of our most vulnerable areas and help keep the body warm.

The good people of Oswego, New York know a thing or two about keeping warm in the winter and they decided to warm up their community with random acts of kindness in the form of hats, mittens and scarves.



The kindly and industrious members of the Oswego Fiber Arts Studio made cowls, ear warmers, hats, mittens and scarves to place in trees and leave on benches as gifts for those who need them. A card from the creator completed the package, including instructions to keep or share the handmade item with someone who could use it. They call it Random Acts of Warmth and Kindness and they put their hearts into the project.



Gloves with Love is the program that inspired the group to action. It was started by the Oswego Federal Credit Union. This is the second year they have collected hats, mittens and scarves for local children that were left adorning the trees in the local parks!



Both programs have energized the people contributing and delighted those finding the treasures in the trees!



