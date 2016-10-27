AmericanTown's Heroes: Best Friends is a No-Kill Sanctuary

You don’t have to believe that “dog is man’s best friend” to agree the Best Friends Organization is friend to dog and man alike. Best Friends is a national animal welfare organization operating as a no-kill animal sanctuary.

Every day thousands of cats and dogs are put to sleep in shelters across the United States and while it might not seem possible to save every animal currently languishing in shelters, the mission of Best Friends is to “bring about a time when there are no more homeless pets.”

The organization was founded in the 1980s by a group of friends as a safe haven for animals whose chances for adoption were slim and has grown into a thriving sanctuary that houses and heals about 1,600 animals on an ongoing basis and is visited by nearly 30,000 people each year!

Their success is due in part to the cooperation of people and agencies across the country that believe in their vision of “a better world through kindness to animals.”

Nationwide the organization is behind a number of programs and initiatives to combat puppy mill homelessness, reduce the number of cats dying in shelters and help get abandoned pit bull terriers into loving homes.

Learn how you can help raise awareness, volunteer or participate in an adoption event or Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.

Do you know someone or a group of people who started an organization that cares for animals? Nominate them for next week’s AmericanTown’s Heroes.