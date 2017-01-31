AmericanTowns Heroes: Citizens Get A Lesson in Gardening And Community Building

Not everyone has a green thumb, but for those who do, coaxing healthy plants from soil and seed is easy. For those who don’t, there are books and videos and if you are in Richmond, Virginia and want to learn about growing flowers, fruits and vegetables, you can join up with the Ginter Urban Gardeners. They have broken ground on a new program under the Beautiful RVA umbrella that seeks to educate and cultivate a passion for gardening as well as community building.



Ginter Urban Gardeners gets elbow grease from volunteers and participants and support from The Community Foundation, an organization serving Richmond and Central Virginia. They help turn ideas into reality for local nonprofits.



The new 12-week course has been designed to teach sustainable horticulture as well as the skills necessary for being successful at urban greening.



Do you know someone or a group of people who are working to restore and beautify their community? Nominate them for next week’s AmericanTown’s Heroes.