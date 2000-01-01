AmericanTowns.com

Connecting Communities Across America Since 2000

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For more than 25 years, AmericanTowns.com helped connect people with the communities, organizations, events, and local resources that shape everyday life across the United States.

Since 2000, the platform featured millions of local events, announcements, press releases, nonprofit updates, civic resources, and community stories from towns and cities nationwide. From national nonprofits to local organizations, AmericanTowns served as a bridge between people and the places they call home.

We are proud of the deep community connections built over the years and grateful to the partners, organizations, and residents who helped make AmericanTowns part of the local web for a generation.