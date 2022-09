Government and Politics

August 31, 2022

I was proud to present $35 million for the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project with Rep. David Price and FTA Administrator Fernandez last week. This funding will help modernize Raleigh transit and ensure it’s accessible for all residents.

