38th Annual North Carolina Watermelon Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

From: The North Carolina Watermelon Festival

Schedule:

Wednesday August 2, 2023

4:00pm: Chamber of Commerce Shrimp Dinner
6:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens
6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides - Family Night
7:00pm: Gary Lowder, "Smokin Hot"
10:30pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Thursday August 3, 2023

4:00pm: Murfreesboro Rotary Club Dinner
6:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens
6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides - Family Night
6:00pm: Local Band Showcase Night
7:00pm: The Wannabees
10:30pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Friday August 4, 2023 

Free entry before 4pm, After 4pm: $5 adults (18+), children free

12:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens
4:00pm: Festival Market Opens
4:30pm: Skosh
6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides
7:00pm: Main Event Band
11:00pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Saturday August 5, 2023

Free entry before 4pm, After 4pm: $5 adults (18+), children free

10:00am: Festival Market and Food Court Open
10:00am: NC Watermelon Festival Parade (Main Street)
11:30am: Little Miss Princess Contest
11:30am: Little Ms. and Mr. Farmer Contests
1:00pm: Peanut City Cloggers
2:00pm: RT Johnson Acoustic
2:30pm: Watermelon Eating and Seed Spitting Contests
5:00pm: Vintage Cross
6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides
7:00pm: The Pizazz Band ft. Kent Zimmerman
11:00pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Date: Wednesday August 2, 2023 - Saturday August 5, 2023

Location: Murfreesboro Historical Association - 116 E Main St, Murfreesboro, NC 27855

Click Here For More Information

