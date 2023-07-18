38th Annual North Carolina Watermelon Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

Schedule:

Wednesday August 2, 2023

4:00pm: Chamber of Commerce Shrimp Dinner

6:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens

6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides - Family Night

7:00pm: Gary Lowder, "Smokin Hot"

10:30pm: Watermelon Festival Closes



Thursday August 3, 2023

4:00pm: Murfreesboro Rotary Club Dinner

6:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens

6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides - Family Night

6:00pm: Local Band Showcase Night

7:00pm: The Wannabees

10:30pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Friday August 4, 2023

Free entry before 4pm, After 4pm: $5 adults (18+), children free

12:00pm: Festival Food Court Opens

4:00pm: Festival Market Opens

4:30pm: Skosh

6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides

7:00pm: Main Event Band

11:00pm: Watermelon Festival Closes



Saturday August 5, 2023

Free entry before 4pm, After 4pm: $5 adults (18+), children free

10:00am: Festival Market and Food Court Open

10:00am: NC Watermelon Festival Parade (Main Street)

11:30am: Little Miss Princess Contest

11:30am: Little Ms. and Mr. Farmer Contests

1:00pm: Peanut City Cloggers

2:00pm: RT Johnson Acoustic

2:30pm: Watermelon Eating and Seed Spitting Contests

5:00pm: Vintage Cross

6:00pm: Brinkley Entertainment amusement Rides

7:00pm: The Pizazz Band ft. Kent Zimmerman

11:00pm: Watermelon Festival Closes

Date: Wednesday August 2, 2023 - Saturday August 5, 2023

Location: Murfreesboro Historical Association - 116 E Main St, Murfreesboro, NC 27855

