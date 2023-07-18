38th Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

The legendary Winterville Watermelon Festival is a multi-day event featuring activities the whole family can enjoy. You can hear local and nationally known music acts throughout the event. One of the biggest events of the festival is the Watermelon Parade through town. The watermelon-eating contest is always a favorite. Festival-goers young and old can enjoy carnival rides and midway games all weekend. In addition, visitors can check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up through the festival grounds. Food vendors serve both watermelon treats and classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs. The Winterville Watermelon Festival has so much to offer. You don’t want to miss it!

Schedule:

Thursday August 24, 2023



Rides Only Night

6:00pm–10:00pm: amusement Rides Only – Wristbands Available For $25

Friday August 25, 2023

Opening Night

6:00pm: Opening Ceremony By Winterville Chamber Of Commerce And Winterville Town Council

6:00pm: amusement Rides & Vendors Open

5:00pm-7:00pm: *Air-Conditioned* Bingo At The Ruritan Building

Performances By:

6:30pm: Tell Me Lies – Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

8:30pm: The Tams

Saturday August 26, 2023

Watermelon Jam

8:00am: Vendors And Craft Show Open

10:00am: Veterans’ Appreciation Parade

11:00am: amusement Rides Open

12:00pm: Watermelon Eating Contest At The amphitheater Stage

5:00pm-7:00pm: *Air-Conditioned* Bingo At The Ruritan Building

5:00pm: Gates Open

6:00pm: The Still Shakers

7:30pm: Crawford & Power

9:00pm: Marshall Tucker Band

Click Here To Get Tickets

Sunday August 27, 2023

Last Day Of Summer Sunday

Wristband Day – $25

1:00pm: Vendors & amusement Rides Open

Performances By:

1:00pm: Trainwreck

3:00pm: I-42

Date: Thursday August 24, 2023 - Sunday August 27, 2023

Hours:

Thursday: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Friday: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Winterville Watermelon Festival - 324 Sylvania St, Winterville, NC 28590

Click Here For More Information