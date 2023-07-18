48th Annual The Waldensian Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

Thank you for your interest in the Annual Waldensian Festival. For 47 years, the Town of Valdese has honored the unique Waldensian heritage of Valdese through an annual celebration. We look forward to making the 48th year even better than the ones before! The Waldensian Festival is an event mirrored all over the world in Waldensian communities and settlements, commemorating the “Glorious Return” of the Waldenses to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy after years of exile and turmoil.

Each year, the Town of Valdese strives to reach new heights, and are so glad you want to take part in this special tradition! The 2023 Waldensian Festival will concentrate on unique crafts, great food, and top-quality entertainment. To achieve this goal, the festival committee has researched wonderful artists, specialty food vendors, and entertainers from around the country. We work hard to select exhibits that will come together to make an unforgettable Festival.

Friday night’s Festival kick-off celebration will feature a performance by 5-piece variety band, Southside Station, followed by an impressive display of FIREWORKS! Festival Saturday includes a lineup of day-long entertainment at Main Stage, from theatrical performances to gravity-defying juggling acts. Over 140 specialty vendors will line Main Street- selling one of kind goods and all your favorite street foods: funnel cakes, gyros, chicken on a stick, snow cones, turkey legs, and more! Saturday’s festivities will also feature a bocce tournament, the Waldensian Footrace, attraction tours, worship service, open art competition, free kids zone, and a special performance of the outdoor drama “From This Day Forward”. The Festival Finale will begin at 7:00 P.M. as country sensation, Ryan Perry takes the stage for the final performance of the weekend.

Schedule:

Friday August 11, 2023



Events

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum - 10:00am-5:00pm Waldensian Heritage Museum - Rodoret Street

Main Street Begins Closing - 5:00pm Main Street - Praley Street to Italy Street

Cruise In, Food Trucks, Beer & Wine Garden - 5:30pm Main Street - Praley Street to Italy Street

Mayor's Welcome & Opening Announcements - 6:45pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Live Music by Southside Station - 7:00pm-11:00pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward - outdoor drama - 8:00pm Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre - Church Street

Fireworks Display - 10:00pm Seen from all over downtown

Saturday August 12, 2023

Events

Waldensian Footrace - 8:00am Valdese Recreation Department

LPDA Bocce Tournament - 8:00am LPDA

Exhibits Open - 9:00am-5:00pm Main Street - Old Rock School to Carolina Street

Food Trucks Open - 9:00am-9:00pm Main Street near Main Stage area

TumbleMania - 9:00am Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Open Art Competition & People's Choice Award - 9:00am Old Rock School - Art Galleries

FREE Kidz Zone Opens - Bouncy Houses, Lawn Games, Playground, & More! - 9:00am-4:00pm Main Street (Praley to Old Rock School)

Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum Open House - 9:00am-3:00pm Old Rock School - Train Museum

Tours at the Trail of Faith - 9:00am-5:00pm Trail of Faith - Church Street

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum - 10:00am-5:00pm Waldensian Heritage Museum - Rodoret Street

Old Colony Players Reenactment - 10:30am Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Music By Pandemonium - 11:00am Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Music By Garrett Huffman - 12:00pm-1:00pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Debbie Huffman Dance Academy Demonstration - 2:00pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Music By: The Night Move Band - 3:00pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Music By: Ryan Perry - 7:00pm-10:00pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward - Outdoor drama - 8:00pm Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre - Church Street

Date: Friday August 11, 2023 - Saturday August 12, 2023

