72 Hours to Raise the Resources to Compete with Dark Money Flooding North Carolina

Government and Politics

September 14, 2022

It’s official: Outside Republican groups are now spending almost $50 million to try to buy this seat.

It’s an enormous amount of money, and we urgently need to raise the resources to fight back. So we are launching a 72-hour fundraising drive. The deadline is Thursday at midnight — the halfway point for our FEC deadline this month.

Can you help Cheri Beasley start this fundraising drive strong by making a $3 donation to our campaign today?

There’s almost no Senate race where McConnell’s super PACs are spending more. When the NRSC and the Senate Leadership Fund made their initial ad buys, their combined spending here was more than in any other state besides Georgia.

And now almost every poll since the primary has shown our race in a statistical tie, so they’re panicking and working overtime to stop Cheri. That’s why they recently upped their spending.

The only way we can go toe-to-toe with these super PACs and their billionaire and corporate backers is with the grassroots support of lots and lots of people. So we need to ask:

Can you please contribute $3 right now to our emergency fundraising drive? The final end-of-quarter FEC deadline is at the end of this month, so your support has never been more important.

- Team Beasley.