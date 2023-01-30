812,000 North Carolinians Eligible for Student Loan Debt Relief Held Up by GOP

Government and Politics

January 30, 2023

North Carolinians could be benefitting from relief right now were it not for lawsuits brought by Republican elected officials and special interests

According to new data released this morning, 812,000 North Carolinians either applied for or were automatically deemed eligible for student debt loan relief under the Biden-Harris administration’s relief plan. North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement on these historic numbers:

“The enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris’s student debt relief plan is undeniable. For too long, student loan debt has been a barrier for millions of Americans hoping to earn their way into the middle class – and this plan tackles that challenge head on. The Biden-Harris administration’s relief program could – and should – be benefiting up to 812,000 North Carolinians right now were it not for MAGA Republicans’ efforts to undermine it.”