Adams Announces October Satellite Office Hours

Government and Politics

October 4, 2022

HUNTERSVILLE (October 4, 2022) – Today, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), announced her office's satellite office hours for October. Adams' staff are available once a month in Cornelius, Davidson, and Pineville; and twice a month in Huntersville. Office hours had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Satellite office hours are in addition to daily office hours.

The monthly office hours schedule is as follows:

Cornelius Town Hall: First Thursday (October 6), 3 PM - 5 PM

Davidson Town Hall: First Thursday (October 6), 12 PM - 2 PM

Huntersville Town Hall: First & Third Tuesday (October 4 & 18), 9 AM - 12 PM

Pineville Town Hall: First Wednesday (October 5), 9 AM - 12 PM

“While votes, speeches and legislation are the most visible aspects of congressional work, some of the most important work our office does is at the district level here in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County,” said Congresswoman Adams. “Our exceptional 12th Congressional District team is always on hand to help our constituents navigate issues with federal agencies, and I'm happy to announce that they are returning to the field as we continue to adjust to living with the COVID-19 pandemic as a daily reality.”

Constituents who attend office hours are asked to wear an N95 mask to ensure the safety of themselves and others. Constituents seeking assistance in Charlotte or outside of satellite office hours are advised to call the Charlotte District Office at (704) 344-9950 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Until January 3, 2023, Adams represents the 12th Congressional District as it was drawn for the November 2020 election, including most of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County; the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, and Mint Hill; and portions of Pineville and Matthews.