Adams Honors Retiring Colleagues Price And Butterfield on House Floor

December 14, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 14, 2022) – Earlier this morning, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) delivered remarks in honor of retiring Representatives David Price (NC-04) and G. K. Butterfield (NC-01).

Rep. Adams’ remarks as prepared:



I rise today to honor two outstanding North Carolinians and my colleagues who are retiring from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Honorable G. K. Butterfield for 18 years of service, and the Honorable David Price for 34 years.



These gentlemen have given a total of 52 years of service to our state and our nation, for which we are indeed grateful.



True statesman, Butterfield and Price have been invaluable members of Congress and have served with incredible distinction. Well respected, admired, and loved by colleagues here in Congress, and revered by citizens back home, they each have made their life’s work all about service.



Having known each of them for a very long time, I have appreciated the opportunity to learn from then and to work with each of them in North Carolina and here in Congress. Service has been their legacy as it is the rent we pay for living. Together, these incredible members have kept their rent fully paid up throughout their careers in North Carolina, and in this Congress.



Both scholars and men of enormous intellect, Price and Butterfield have been leaders in their communities, and they have used their expertise on and off Capitol Hill to interrupt injustice and ignorance.



Our resident historian, G. K. Butterfield, who serves on Energy & Commerce, worked as a civil rights lawyer, a trial judge, a Superior Court judge, and served in the North Carolina Supreme Court.



Retired teacher and distinguished professor David Price led numerous Congressional missions abroad during his three decades on the Hill, and he has been influential in his committee work on Appropriations.



Both have been personal mentors and friends to me, and impactful advisors who I will truly miss.



Thank you Congressman Price, and thank you Congressman Butterfield for your friendship and for your service. I wish you and your families Godspeed as you retire and take on the next chapter in your lives.



You made our nation much better than when you found it.



God Bless You.