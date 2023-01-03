Adams Issues Statement on Start of the 118th Congress

Government and Politics

January 3, 2023

Congresswoman Alma Adams will serve as Dean of North Carolina’s Congressional Democrats – Casts Historic Vote for Hakeem Jeffries



WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 3, 2022) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) issued the following statement on the start of the 118th Congress:



“I’m proud to begin my 5th full term in Congress today, and to serve as the dean of the seven members of the Democratic delegation from North Carolina,” said Adams. “While today is the beginning of a new Congress, we can’t forget that the 117th Congress was one of the most successful and productive in years.As Charlotte and Mecklenburg County’s Congresswoman, I was able to secure significant victories for our region.Now, as Cabarrus County’s Congresswoman as well, I will continue to work to represent every resident of our district, from the Catawba River to Charlotte to Concord.



“In the 118th Congress, I will continue to work on my “4 H” priorities – Healthcare, Higher Education, Housing, and Hunger. That includes my work as the co-chair of the HBCU Caucus and of the Black Maternal Health Caucus.



“House Democrats have a track record of delivering for American families: bringing our economy back to life in the wake of a deadly pandemic, making unprecedented investments in infrastructure, passing gun safety legislation, bringing manufacturing jobs back home, combating the climate crisis, and driving down the cost of life-saving prescription drugs. We are united and ready to continue to work on behalf of the American people.



“Finally, I was proud to cast my historic vote – the first vote ever for a Black Speaker of the House – for the Honorable Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House of Representatives. I’m honored to work with Leader Jeffries and every Member of Congress to move North Carolina and our country forward.”



Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. represents North Carolina's 12th Congressional District (Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Cabarrus County). Adams first took office in 2014 after a special election. Now in her fifth full term, she is the longest-serving Democrat in North Carolina’s Congressional delegation.



Adams’ legislative accomplishments include historic wins in last month’s omnibus as well as the FUTURE Act, which was signed into law in 2019, and the LIFELINE Act, which was adopted as Treasury Department policy in 2022. In 2015, Rep. Adams founded the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which she co-chairs. In 2019, Rep. Adams and Rep. Lauren Underwood co-founded the Black Maternal Health Caucus, which they co-chair.



Adams is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University (Bachelor’s, Master’s), the largest HBCU by enrollment in the United States, and of The Ohio State University (Doctorate).



