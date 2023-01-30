Adams Statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Government and Politics

CHARLOTTE - Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of the complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, commonly known as Auschwitz:

"Holocaust survivor Marian Turski once said, 'Auschwitz did not fall from the sky.'

"Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day we remember not only the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of victims of the Nazi regime, but also the deliberate steps by some, and the cold indifference of others, that allowed the Shoah to happen.

"In the words of the late Elie Wiesel, 'We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.'

"Simply condemning the Holocaust is never enough. We must teach the history of racism and antisemitism that allowed it to happen. We must actively fight fascism and antidemocratic ideologies. Never Again is more than words; it is action."