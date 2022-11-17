Adams Statement on Pelosi Announcement

Government and Politics

November 17, 2022

Pelosi will step down from Democratic leadership at the end of this Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 17, 2022) - Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from leadership after the 117th Congress:

"Nancy Pelosi is a living legend. Her leadership is defined by countless accomplishments, including the Affordable Care Act which gave millions more Americans health insurance; the economic packages that rescued the American economy in 2008 and 2020; and her historic service as the first woman to hold the gavel as Speaker of the House. When she joined the House there were only 12 Democratic women; in 2014, I was humbled to join her as the 100th woman in Congress, and I’ve been honored to serve with her these past eight years.

"I can think of few greater leaders for the American people than my friend Nancy, and I join millions of my fellow Americans in gratefulness for Speaker Pelosi’s service."